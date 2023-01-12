ADVERTISEMENT

HC permits hoardings at designated locations in Bengaluru for Aero India

January 12, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday permitted the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to allow the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited to put up hoardings for providing information and publicity for the upcoming Aero India 2023 to be held in the city from February 13 to 17.

Also, the court directed the BBMP to submit a status report within three weeks about compliance of various directions issued by the court from time to time since 2017 for preventing and curtailing unauthorised hoardings across the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the interim order after hearing an application filed by the BBMP seeking court’s nod to allow HAL to put up hoardings at designated locations for Aero India show.

The bench was hearing PIL petitions, filed in 2017 through which the court has been monitoring the actions of the BBMP against unauthorised hoardings. The petitions came up for hearing only once after December 2020.

