HC permits BMRCL to translocate 115 trees

In a relief to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday permitted it to commence the process of uprooting 115 trees and translocate them to the specific locations identified by the Technical Expert Committee for their translocation.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order after the TEC, set up on the directions of the Court, had submitted its report identifying locations for translocating certain trees other than those identified for cutting and retaining in various stretches of ongoing metro project.

The Bench passed the interim order while hearing a PIL petition filed in 2018 by Dattatraya T. Devare and the Bangalore Environment Trust complaining about felling of trees for metro and other projects without following the provisions of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976.

However, the Bench directed the BMRCL to inform the Tree Officer of the Bengaluru city about the date and timing of the process of translocation of these trees while asking the Tree Officer to personally monitor the process of translocation either personally through by designating an officer.

The Bench also directed the Tree Officer to get a quarterly report from the BMRCL on status of transplanted trees and submit a report to the Court.

Meanwhile, the Bench said that it will consider next week the issue of identifying places for compensatory forestation to compensate the number of trees cut.