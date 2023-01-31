HC orders survey of two buildings in Cubbon Park area

January 31, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to conduct a survey, through the Assistant Director of Land Records, to ascertain whether the new structure of HOPCOMS building constructed by Krishik Samaj is within or outside the notified area of Cubbon Park.

Also, the court told to conduct a similar survey to find out whether the existing building of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association it is within Cubbon Park area or not.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the interim order on an application filed by Krishik Samaj pointing out that HOPCOMS building does not come within the purview of Cubbon Park as it is demarcated under the notification dated November 5, 2015.

The Krishik Samaj has also stated that cold storage building was in existence in that place from 1965 and the building now constructed does not cover the open area of Cubbon Park.

The court in January 2021 had said that new building being constructed by Krishik Samaj would be subject to final order to be passed in the petition, and the new building, after completion of construction, should not be put to use without seeking permission from the court.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed in 2021 by Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association. Stating that Cubbon Park is notified under the Karnataka Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985, the petitioner has stated that several structures were constructed illegally even though the High Court in 2001 had specifically directed the government not to permit any new construction in the notified area without prior clearance from the court.

The Bench directed that the survey be conducted on February 4 and the survey report be submitted to the court by February 8 while adjourning further hearing till February 31.