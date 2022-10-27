HC orders probe by DC to find out how BBMP sanctioned plans to construct buildings on encroached govt. land

The High Court on Karnataka on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district, to conduct an inquiry to find out whether proper verification of documents was done by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials as per the law before granting permission for construction of buildings on a piece of land, which is alleged to be part of encroached government land used to form a layout at Kodigehalli in Yelahanka.

“It is a clear case of non-coordination, state of chaos, and negligence where one hand/wing of the administration, particularly the BBMP, is totally unaware that a particular land is government property. And with ignorance the BBMP has granted permission for construction of buildings…and occupancy certificates, the court observed in its order.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed way back in 2007. It was alleged in the petition that a housebuilding cooperative society and the real estate developer of a residential apartment complex had encroached upon parts of government land while forming the layout and building an apartment complex.

While noticing that the government, acting on the court’s earlier directions, had found out certain encroachments, removed some of them, and is in the process of removal of a few others, the Bench found that the BBMP had granted permission to private individuals to construct buildings on the sites, allotted by the society in its layout.

“This shows that the BBMP has not even bothered to ascertain the authenticity of documents while granting building permission and verification of government records,” the Bench observed while directing the DC to submit an inquiry report to the court within four weeks.