HC orders issue of notice to EC on decision to put off counting of votes

03 November 2020 23:51 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the Election Commission of India (EC) on a PIL petition questioning the legality and correctness of putting off the counting of votes polled in the elections held to the Legislative Council from two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on the petition, filed by News India Voters’ Forum, Bengaluru.

Contending that the law empowered only Returning Officers to change the dates of the election process, including the counting of votes, the petitioner stated that the EC had no power to issue the notification, dated October 31, putting off the counting of votes from November 2 to November 10.

As the petitioner complained that there was no round-the-clock monitoring at the place where the ballot boxes were kept, the Bench directed the EC to respond to this allegations. It adjourned further hearing on the case till November 5.