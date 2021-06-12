HC orders inspection of visiting rooms in prisons

12 June 2021 10:17 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) to conduct surprise inspection of visiting rooms of all prisons in their districts to ascertain whether facilities provided are adequate for proper communication between inmates and visitors.

Also, the court directed them to make an informed visit to the jail later at the time of visiting hours to analyse the facilities.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a batch of PIL petitions related to infrastructure, staff, capacity and food, and health facilities in prisons.

