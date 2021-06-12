Bengaluru

HC orders inspection of visiting rooms in prisons

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the secretaries of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) to conduct surprise inspection of visiting rooms of all prisons in their districts to ascertain whether facilities provided are adequate for proper communication between inmates and visitors.

Also, the court directed them to make an informed visit to the jail later at the time of visiting hours to analyse the facilities.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a batch of PIL petitions related to infrastructure, staff, capacity and food, and health facilities in prisons.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 10:19:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/hc-orders-inspection-of-visiting-rooms-in-prisons/article34791550.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY