HC orders forensic audit of all entities of IMA Group

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered that the proposed forensic audit of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Pvt. Ltd. should also include entities connected to it and their partners so that it will help the competent authority in efficient and transparent discharge of obligations mandated under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors (KPID) in Financial Establishments Act, 2004.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued the directions as the Regional Commissioner for Bengaluru division, who has been appointed as the competent authority for the IMA case under the Act, has accepted the court’s earlier suggestion for conducting a forensic audit of IMA. The court had suggested conduct of the forensic audit while noticing that the value of the attached assets of IMA is only around ₹300 crore, which is 10% of around ₹3,000 crore received from its investors, and the forensic audit could help the competent authority to unearth more assets so that it will serve in protecting interests of more number of investors/depositors.

Regional Commissioner V. Rashmi Mahesh stated in her affidavit that the process of procuring the services of a forensic audit agency would be completed in a fortnight, and thereafter the forensic audit would be completed within 90 days.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the State government to examine the concern expressed by the petitioners that there is a need to control the use of Web domain of the IMA Group to protect data.

Benami ownership

The affidavit further stated that a press communication has been issued seeking information from the public about movable or immovable properties and assets owned by or under benami ownership of IMA’s founder and managing director Mohammad Mansoor Khan or any of his family members.

Pointing out that discussions were held with officials of the Reserve Bank of India on July 29 on the violations of regulatory framework, the affidavit also stated that services of competent financial analysts will be utilised as there is a need to identify the legal status of each financial entity of IMA since its inception, their financial transactions, and statements filed before regulatory authorities.

Stating that assessment of assets and deposit liabilities would be completed by August 28, it has been said in the affidavit that it requires at least 120 days to complete the process of inviting claims from the depositors, verifying the claims, etc. as it is estimated that there are more than 65,000 aggrieved claimants.

The court adjourned further hearing till August 20 while directing the Special Investigation Team, which has submitted a status report in a sealed cover, to submit a progress report.