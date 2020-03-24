HC orders closure of all courts till April 6

In view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19, the Karnataka High Court has declared that all courts in the State will remain closed from March 24 to April 6, 2020.

However, there will be special sittings of 90 minutes of the three designated Benches in the Principal Bench of the High Court in Bengaluru on March 24, 26, and 31, between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. to take up only cases of extreme urgency, said a notification issued by the High Court on Monday.

The special sittings of the Dharwad and Kalaburagi Benches of the High Court will take up only cases of extreme urgency on two days, on March 24 and 31 between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m., as per the notification, which can be accessed from the High Court’s website.

Petitions through email

Meanwhile, the High Court has enabled temporary provision for filing copies of petitions with documents through email by advocates and litigants appearing in person.

The complete petition in soft copy (scanned PDF format) filed through advocate, may be sent from email address of the advocate to regjudicial@hck.gov.in, one day in advance before the dates fixed for court sittings, along with a brief note explaining the extreme urgency. If the urgency is considered favourably by the Benches concerned, necessary intimation of listing date and time will be informed to the petitioner/advocate.

The details of mode of filing petitions through email can be had from the guideline on e-filing and videoconference available on High Court’s website. Those advocates and those litigants who opt for hearing on videoconference mode as notified on March 21, the High Court will send a link to their email address for availing the provisions, the notification stated.

District courts

Similarly, the designated courts in district and taluks will hold sittings to take up only cases of extreme urgency from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on March 24, 27, 31, and April 2, 2020, and no other courts will function on those days.

The offices of the district and taluk courts would be closed by 1.30 p.m. for the advocates and the litigants. The filing and other counters will be open only between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m..on sitting days, the notification stated.

Limitation period

This period of closure would be treated as “closure” under Section 4 of the Limitation Act, 1963 so that limitation prescribed under the general law or special laws, whether condonable or not, to approach the court shall stand extended with effect from March 15, 2020 till further orders to be passed by the Supreme Court, which had issued a direction on Monday in this regard in a suo motu proceeding, said the notification.