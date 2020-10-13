HC notice to State on movement of vehicles through Cubbon Park

PIL petition seeks a ban on such movement

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking a ban on the movement of vehicles inside Cubbon Park.

A division bench passed the order on a PIL petition filed by Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association Bangalore.

The petitioner has pointed out that Cubbon Park was closed for movement of vehicles during the lockdown, and, as a result, the pollution level was very low and had helped walkers and other visitors.

“It is imperative that Cubbon Park be preserved and protected by completely banning any vehicular movement. The lockdown restrictions had witnessed the emergence of clean air in Cubbon Park, which was felt by people in the offices and court buildings situated in the vicinity of Cubbon Park,” the petitioner claimed.

The petitioner has pointed out that the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) had on September 2, 2020 written to the Secretary, Department of Horticulture recommending closure of the park for both vehicular traffic and parking of vehicles. The DULT had examined the issue of allowing traffic though Cubbon Park following representations received from various groups for banning traffic.

Any decision to allow movement of vehicular traffic through Cubbon Park contrary to recommendations of the DULT would violate the right to clean air to which every citizen is entitled to as such a right is part of the right to protection of life guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India, the petitioner has argued.