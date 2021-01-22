HC notice to State on illegal construction in Cubbon Park

22 January 2021 08:12 IST

Some are being done by agencies of the government, alleges petitioner

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition seeking action against constructions put up illegally in the notified Cubbon Park area by various organisations, including agencies of the government.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on a petition filed by Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association.

Pointing out that Cubbon Park is notified under the Karnataka Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985, the petitioner has stated that several constructions were carried out illegally despite the High Court in 2001 specifically directing the government not to allow any new construction in the notified area without taking clearance from the court before proceeding with the construction.

Advertising

Advertising

The Public Works Department permitted construction by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the Century Club, the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, the Karnataka Government Secretariat Club, the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, the Press Club of Bangalore, and the Young Men’s Christian Association, who are operating in the area leased to them, the petitioner has alleged.

The Century Club had put up several structures, including a swimming pool, the Government Secretariat Club had built a generator room and tennis courts, the Lawn Tennis Association had built a swimming pool, an extra room and other structures, and the BWSSB had built a tertiary treatment plant, the petitioner has pointed out.

The bench decided to hear the petition again on Friday after petitioner’s advocate Shankaranarayana Rao B.V. sought an interim order to restrain further construction by the Horticultural Department, which is maintaining the Cubbon Park, while the State Government Employees’ Association has commenced construction of a new hall in addition to the “NGO Hall” built earlier.

The petitioner has also stated that all the constructions carried out in violation of the 2001 directions of the High Court should be demolished.