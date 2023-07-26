ADVERTISEMENT

HC notice to State, BMRCL on man’s plea for ₹10 crore compensation for death of wife and son due to underconstruction metro pier

July 26, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered issue of notice to the State government, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), and others on a petition filed by a man who lost his 28-year-old wife and 2.5-year-old son when an under-construction metro pier collapsed on them in January this year. He has sought a compensation of ₹10 crore as against ₹20 lakh offered to him.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the order on a petition filed by Lohitkumar V. Sulakhe.

The petitioner’s wife Tejaswini and son Vihaan died when the under-construction structure fell on the scooter, on which the petitioner was travelling along with his wife and their twin children near Nagawara on January 10, 2023.

It has been stated in the petition that Tejaswini, who was a software engineer, was getting a monthly salary of around ₹75,000 and the couple had purchased a home by availing themselves of a loan.

A compensation of at least ₹10 crore should be paid as per the formula set by the Supreme Court in case of loss caused due to the death of an earning member when taken into account the age and anticipated future earnings of the petitioner’s wife if she lived till her age of supperannuation, it has been argued in the petition.

