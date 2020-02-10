HC notice to govt. on plea questioning city’s taxi fares

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning the taxi fares fixed in 2018 by categorising the vehicles based on their cost in the Bengaluru city within the 25-km radius of the BBMP limits.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order on the petition filed by Mahammed Dastagir, a resident of Mysuru, and former law officer of the Transport Department.

The petitioner stated that a notification was issued on March 3, 2018, categorising as A, B, C and D the vehicles. The basis for this categorisation was the cost of the vehicles, with category A above ₹16 lakh and category D up to ₹5 lakh.

The petitioner contended that the State government has no power to issue a notification under Section 67(1)(d) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and hence the March 3, 2018, notification was illegal as it interfered with the power vested with the Regional Transport Authority to fix fares under the MV Act.

Neither there was any basis for fixing fares based on the cost of the vehicles nor any public hearing held before bringing in a steep increase in the fares from the earlier fare of ₹14.50 per km. There was also no way a passenger could make out which category the vehicle belonged to, irrespective of whether the taxi was being operated on an aggregator’s platform or by any other operator.

The petitioner also complained that taxis plying in the city or any other part of the State were not fitted with the fare meter as mandated in Rule 129 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.