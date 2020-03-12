HC notice to Bescom on transformers on footpaths

Bengaluru

12 March 2020

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday ordered issue of notices to the State government, the Bangalore Electicity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom), and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a PIL petition complaining that the authorities have failed to remove and relocate transformers and other electrical installations from footpaths and roadside drains.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the direction on a petition filed by G.B. Athri, a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force.

Pointing out that Bescom, in a reply to information sought under the RTI Act, had in June 2017 informed the petitioner that there are 8,659 transformers installed on roads, footpaths and storm water drains, the petition says Bescom has not taken action for removing such transformers from footpaths and drains despite several reminders.

While contending that the Bescom, in an earlier PIL petition proceedings during 2015, had indicated to the court that it was in the process of removing their electrical installations from footpaths, the petitioner alleged that no action action was taken to remove such transformers, which are posing hardship to pedestrians besides endangering the lives of public in case of electrical accidents.

The Bench also directed Bescom, in its statement of objection, to specifically state about the action taken based on a series of representations given by the petitioner.