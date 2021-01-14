HC notice on poor infrastructure in cyber crime stations

The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition complaining that eight Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crimes police stations in the city last year lack infrastructure and staff, resulting in delay in investigations.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on a petition filed by Sudha Katwa, a city-based advocate.
Severe shortage
The petitioner has pointed out that the Director-General and Inspector General of Police had in October 2019 recommended that the government open eight CEN police stations in the city with 30 staff each.
However, the petitioner pointed out that the government set up the CEN police stations with a total of 56 staff.
All the eight police stations lack several basic infrastructure, including technical facilities and vehicles, for day-to-day operations affecting the process of investigation, the petitioner said while contending that there was no point setting up police stations for probing modern-day offences like cyber and economic offences without providing adequate infrastructure and skilled staff.
The bench adjourned further hearing while directing the government to furnish the infrastructure and staff provided to these police stations.
