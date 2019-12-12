HC notice on petition against liquor shop near Gandhi statue on M.G. Road

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition, which has questioned the permission granted for a liquor boutique, housed in a building on Mahatma Gandhi Road-Kasturba Road junction, situated barely within 30 metres from a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on M.G Road, and within 30-50 metres distance from a church and the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

A Division Bench comprising Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order on the petition filed by A.V. Amaranatha, a city-based advocate.

It has been contend in the petition that the licence granted to Tonique, the liquor boutique, was contrary to the provisions of the Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules, 1967, which prescribe that no liquor shops are allowed within a distance of 100 metres from educational institutions, religious places, hospitals, government offices, etc.

The petitioner claimed that the statue of Mahatma Gandhi — on whose birthday, on October 2, every year the sale of liquor is banned across the country — is situated within 30 metres from this liquor shop, and St. Marks Church is situated within 20 meters. The office of the DCP (Central) is situated within 50 metres from this shop, the petitioner claimed.

The petitioner has also sought action to be taken against the officials who were responsible for grant of liquor licence in violation of the rules.