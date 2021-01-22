HC notice against reducing size of BU’s bio-park

The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notice to the State government, Bangalore University (BU), and others on a PIL petition questioning allotment of 25 acres within the boundary of the bio-park for the Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences (IUCYS) and Kalaburagi-based Central University of Karnataka (CUK).
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on the petition filed by K.B. Vijayakumar, a city-based advocate.
The allotment of 15 acres to IUCYS and 10 acres to CUK would result in destruction of the bio-park, the petitioner has alleged.
The condition imposed in the orders of allotment that transfer of land should not affect the botanical garden of the BU is meaningless as several trees would be felled for construction of buildings for the two beneficiary institutions, the petitioner claimed while seeking cancellation of the allotment of land.
The petitioner has sought a direction to the government and the BU to explore the possibility of allotting some other land to these institution after assessing the impact on the environment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath