HC notice against reducing size of BU’s bio-park

Land in the premises has been allotted for some new institutions

The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of notice to the State government, Bangalore University (BU), and others on a PIL petition questioning allotment of 25 acres within the boundary of the bio-park for the Inter-University Centre for Yogic Sciences (IUCYS) and Kalaburagi-based Central University of Karnataka (CUK).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on the petition filed by K.B. Vijayakumar, a city-based advocate.

The allotment of 15 acres to IUCYS and 10 acres to CUK would result in destruction of the bio-park, the petitioner has alleged.

The condition imposed in the orders of allotment that transfer of land should not affect the botanical garden of the BU is meaningless as several trees would be felled for construction of buildings for the two beneficiary institutions, the petitioner claimed while seeking cancellation of the allotment of land.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the government and the BU to explore the possibility of allotting some other land to these institution after assessing the impact on the environment.