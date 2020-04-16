HC judge visits relief centres for migrants

A team of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on Thursday visited the two relief centres established by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for migrants in the city. They found that food is being supplied to inmates by NGOs.

The team comprised the KSLSA’s Executive Chairman, Justice Aravind Kumar of the Karnataka High Court, and the Principal District Judges of Bengaluru city and the Bengaluru Rural district, and others visited the relief centres, one situated in the All India Institute of Local Self Government in Gandhinagar, and another at St Philomena’s English School, M.G. Railway Colony.

The team found 58 male inmates at the Gandhinagar centre. They were being provided food and other facilities by Jain Charitable Trust and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The centre is managed by an NGO named CURDS, the report stated.

There are 95 inmates (89 men and 6 women) in the Railway Colony centre. There was no female attendant. The food for the inmates is being provided by Railway Protection Force and NGOs. The centre is managed by an NGO named ICDSS, the report stated.

The BBMP had provided masks, sanitizers and medicine at both the centres.

On interacting with the inmates, the doctors attached to the High Court were satisfied with the health conditions, and the inmates had no serious health issues. The medical team advised the inmates at both the centres about the importance of social distancing and maintaining hygiene, the report stated pointing out that inmates were satisfied with the food supplied to them.

Not existing

Another team, led by G. Basavaraja, Member-Secretary, KSLSA, which visited a notified relief centre at Yeshwantpur found that the centre did not exist. The team could not get information on where the centre was shifted and the whereabouts of those housed in the centre before shifting, it was pointed out in the report.