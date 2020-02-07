HC issues notices to Mayor, Deputy Mayor

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered issue of notices to the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, and three others asking them whether they held a meeting with the Commissioner in November 2019 and any decision was taken to discuss in the council a direction issued by the court in July 2019 for giving publicity to its order that citizens are eligible to claim compensation for loss and damages caused due to bad roads and footpaths.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar Jain, Deputy Mayor Ram Mohan Raju C.R., leader of the ruling party in the BBMP Council Muneendra Kumar, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Wajid, Chairperson of Standing Committee for Major Public Works Lavanya Ganesh Reddy, Chairperson of Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance S.P. Hemalatha, and Chairperson of Standing Committee for Public Health Mujahid Pasha A., will have to file affidavits to the court by March 16.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order as the Commissioner in November 2019 had claimed that the court’s order on granting compensation was not implemented due to the decision taken in a meeting with the Mayor and others.

But on February 4, he claimed that no such meeting was held with the Mayor and others but he only had consulted them on framing rules for granting compensation. He had changed his version after the court castigated him for defying court’s order.

Observing that prima facie it is inclined to ignore the defiance shown by the Commissioner by adopting “majestic liberalism” and not taking a final decision on Thursday on the defiance shown by the Commissioner to court’s orders, the Bench said it is necessary to issue notice to Mayor and four others to know whether the meeting was conducted as initially claimed by the Commissioner before taking final decision on Commissioner’s acts.