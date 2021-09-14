HC gives three months to BBMP to remove illegal occupants from K.R. Market

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday set a deadline of three months for the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take action as per law against unauthorised occupants of shops in the city’s K.R. Market complex.

The BBMP has also been directed to take appropriate action against those illegally occupying the shops despite lapse of licence, those encroaching upon the pavements, public passage, fire exits, and other common areas.

A Division Bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, issued the directions while disposing of a batch of petitions related to various illegalities in allotment of shops and allowing of shops in public passages and areas passages leading to fire exits.

Earlier, counsel appearing for the BBMP assured the Bench that the civic body is willing to take appropriate action against all illegalities with the market complex in a time-bound manner while leaving it to the Court to fix the necessary time period for initiating actions.