HC gives green signal for VTU’s offline semester exams

The Karnataka High Court on Friday gave the green signal to the Visvesvaraya Technological University to conduct semester-end exams in offline mode for over 2 lakh students in the State.
The High Court directed the VTU to ensure that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is strictly adhered to while conducting exams, commencing on February 8. The exams are being conducted from Semesters 1 to 7 for students in engineering colleges affiliated to VTU.
Justice R. Devdas passed the order while disposing of petitions filed by Shreyas P.S. and 119 other students, several of them non-Karnataka students.
Questioning conduct of exams in offline mode during COVID-19 pandemic, the petitioners had sought a direction to the VTU to hold exams online while contending that many of them are required to come to Karnataka to appear for the exams.
