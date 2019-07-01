Bengaluru

HC gives BBMP a week to show progress on road works

Potential actions include coordinating with other agencies on digging of roads and restoring them to their original condition.

The court is monitoring action initiated for making roads free of potholes

The Karnataka High Court on Monday gave the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) one week to submit an affidavit on action initiated to implement the revised guidelines for execution of road laying and maintenance works based on suggestions made by the court commissioners, coordination with other agencies on digging of roads for utility services and restoring roads to their original condition, and progress made in providing motorable roads by making them free of potholes.

The court began monitoring action initiated by the BBMP for making roads free of potholes in June 2018 following a PIL petition filed in 2015 relating to the condition of roads. In November-December 2018, the court had directed the BBMP to submit an affidavit by January 31, 2019.

When the petition came up for hearing on Monday before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad, it was pointed out that the BBMP is yet to file the affidavit.

The BBMP counsel sought some time to submit the affidavit.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till July 9 while asking the BBMP to submit the affidavit by July 8.

