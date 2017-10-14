HC fiat to Railway Board on plea seeking train to Karwar via Kunigal

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Railway Board to consider a representation and pass orders in four months on a plea seeking an exclusive Bengaluru–Karwar night train through the recently commissioned Kunigal line.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice H.G. Ramesh and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar also asked the petitioner, Sanjay Revankar, a resident of Kadwad village in Karwar taluk, to submit his representation to the board. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the Bench that precious travel time of more than four hours could be saved if the train is operated via Kunigal line and through Kankanady junction without entering Mangaluru city. It was also pointed out to the court that the train to Karwar can also be started from Mysuru city to run via Bengaluru, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, and Kankanady Junction to reach Karwar.