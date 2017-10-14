HC fiat to Railway Board on plea seeking train to Karwar via Kunigal

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the Railway Board to consider a representation and pass orders in four months on a plea seeking an exclusive Bengaluru–Karwar night train through the recently commissioned Kunigal line.
A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice H.G. Ramesh and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar also asked the petitioner, Sanjay Revankar, a resident of Kadwad village in Karwar taluk, to submit his representation to the board. Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel told the Bench that precious travel time of more than four hours could be saved if the train is operated via Kunigal line and through Kankanady junction without entering Mangaluru city. It was also pointed out to the court that the train to Karwar can also be started from Mysuru city to run via Bengaluru, Kunigal, Shravanabelagola, and Kankanady Junction to reach Karwar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor