HC disposes plea seeking SIT probe into drugs case

28 September 2020 21:30 IST

The petitioner is not happy with the investigation

The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined to interfere in the probe into the drugs case at this stage while observing that it is too early to come to the conclusion that the investigation, allegedly involving high profile personalities including film actors, has not been conducted properly.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition, filed Geetha Misra, a resident of the city.

Terming the claims made in the petitions as vague, the bench said that the First Information Report had been registered as recently as September 4, and it is too early to conclude that the prone is not being done properly.

The petitioner had sought a direction to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the case while pointing out that there is a possibility of interference by influential persons. It was also alleged in the petition that some of the motor vehicles accident, involving children of affluent persons, were due to consumption of drugs, and the police had not probed these cases.