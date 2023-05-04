HC dismisses plea of tenants of BBMP’s Gandhi Bazaar old market complex

May 04, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the tenants of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Gandhi Bazaar old market complex cannot automatically seek allotment of a shop in the new market complex without going through the process of auction.

However, the court said that until the new building is completed and auction is carried out, the petitioner-tenants should not be disturbed from their occupation of temporary shops provided to them by the BBMP subject to they making payment of past dues and future licence fees.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by K.R. Vinayaka and others. The petitioner-tenants had questioned the public notice issued by the BBMP asking them to vacate the old market building, which is dilapidated, to enable the civic body to demolish the old structure and to build new market complex under the Bengaluru Smart City Project.

The petitioner-tenants are at liberty to participate in the auction process to be conducted by the BBMP after completion of new market complex, the court said.

The court refused to accept their claim that they should be allotted shops at market price without compelling them to participate in the auction as they were conducting business in the old building from several decades.

On petitioners’ claim that they are small business persons, both men and women, and they may not be able to participate in the auction, the court said that this cannot be a ground for direct the BBMP to allot shops to them as the property in question is a public property and the same cannot allotted with by the BBMP without conducting public auction as per the law.