HC dismisses petitions challenging BBMP ward delimitation

Petitioners had argued that there is political bias in the exercise

Special Correspondent Benglaluru
September 16, 2022 22:07 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed all the petitions challenging the correctness and legality of delimitation of wards of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, who heard the petitions, orally said all the petitions are dismissed while stating that the detailed order would be released on September 19.

The petitions were filed by Chamarajpet MLA B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Shanthinagar Block Congress Committee, BJP MLA M. Satish Reddy, S. Ismail Zabiulla, S.D. Gururaj, and others.

Main contention

One of the main contentions in the petitions is that the division of wards are contrary to Section 7 (1) (b) of the BBMP Act, 2020, which states that wards shall be divided within the constituency of a member of Legislative Assembly and no wards shall be spread over to constituencies.

Another argument was that new wards were created with political bias as the number of wards are increased under the Assembly constituencies represented by the ruling party members, and in some wards represented by the opposition party number wards were decreased.

However, the government denied the allegations made in the petition and justified the manner in which the exercise of delimitation was carried down.

