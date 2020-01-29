HC dislodges petitioner in KC Valley case

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday dislodged R. Anjaneya Reddy of Chikkballapur, who had filed a PIL petition challenging KC Valley project of supplying treated water from city to the irrigation tanks of Kollar Chikkaballapur districts, from the proceedings as he made “misleading and incorrect” statements against eminent professors of the Indian Institute of Science, who are part of committee set up to undertake Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project.

The court, which had ordered for conducting EIA, has now decided to treat the PIL petition as initiated suo motu by the court itself.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order as Mr. Reddy filed affidavit that a professor had received amount from contractor for design and drawing of the KC Valley project to the State government. Besides Mr. Reddy said the State government itself had disclosed to the Supreme Court about payment made to the professor.

However, on perusing the Government’s affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Bench found that payment made by the Government is to the IISc and not to the individual professor and found that the petitioner’s conduct is not suitable for persons who file petition in public interest.