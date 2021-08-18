Bengaluru

HC directs surprise visits of random PHCs in state by district legal services authorities

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed secretaries of all the district legal services authorities to visit three primary health centres (PHCs) randomly in their districts to ascertain whether proper facilities are provided in PHCs and sub-centres.

However, the visits must be made without prior notice to the PHCs or any other authorities of the State, said a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Gurunath Vadde, a resident of Aurad in Bidar district, during which the government submit its health policy indicating how the health facilities were provided by establishing primary health centres, etc

Following this, the Bench directed the DLSA to inspect at least three PHCs and submit report to the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, member-secretary of which has been directed to compile the reports from the DLSAs and submit to the court.


Aug 18, 2021

