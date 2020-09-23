HC directs police to inspect seven mosques

Residents in the locality have alleged violation of rules on the use of loudspeakers

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the police to inspect seven mosques at Thanisandra to find out whether loudspeakers are being used by obtaining a licence under the Noise Pollution (Prevention and Control) Rules, 2000.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by Aruna Sathyamurthy and 40 other residents of a residential apartment complex situated near Thanisandra Main Road.

The bench also directed the station house officers of Sampigehalli and Hennur police stations to frequently visit the seven mosques to check for violation of rules with regard to loudspeakers. The police were told to examine whether loudspeakers are being used during early hours in violation of the rules, as alleged in the petition.

Observing orally that use of loudspeakers cannot be mandatory for azaan, the bench said the police will have to initiate action as per the law if any mosque is violating the rules.

The petitioners have alleged that loud noise is being caused due to illegal use of loudspeakers by these mosques.