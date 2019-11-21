HC directs police to find out places of public entertainment operating sans licence

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the police to conduct an exercise to ascertain how many places of pubic entertainment, which compulsorily require licence under the the Licensing and Controlling of Places of Public Entertainment (Bangalore City) Order 2005, are operating without a licence.

The court also directed the government to ascertain the number of noise level measuring metres required for the entire State to check noise pollution level as per provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. The court has given three weeks for the city police and the State government to carry out these exercises.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur issued the directions on noticing that the police have merely stated that they have received 211 application for grant of licence under the Licensing Order, 2005 and 107 of them were rejected, instead of finding out how many establishment are operating without a licence.

The court also directed the Union government to submit copies of notifications issued under Section 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act authorising officers to lodge complaint of noise pollution in courts while pointing out that the city police have filed a First Information Reports against some pubs and restaurants for violation of noise pollution level by overlooking provisions of this Act.

Further hearing adjourned till December 16.