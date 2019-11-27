HC directs government to take measures to prevent collapse of retaining walls of lakes in future

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the State government, the Bangalore Mahanagara Palile (BBMP) and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to immediately take measures to prevent repeat of instances of collapse of retaining walls of lakes in the city.

The court also directed the government to hold proper inquiries into the collapse of retaining walls of Hulimavu, Doddabidarakallu and Hoskerehalli lakes, and submit reports.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur observed in its order that instances of collapse of retaining walls of lakes not only cause damage to public properties due to artificial flooding but may also result in destruction of lakes.

The bench also directed the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering and Research Institute (NEERI), which is undertaking a scientific study of lakes in the city as per court’s direction, to examine the instances of collapse of retaining walls of three lakes and give suggestion after studying the case for collapse of retaining walls.

Direction to KSPCB

The bench told the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to take a stand whether it is prepared to surrender Sanigoruvahalli lake, where the board had constructed buildings for its offices after the High Court in its 18-year-old order found that restoration and preservation of this lake is highly impractical.

Pointing out that with the passage of time the laws on preservation of water bodies have undergone a change and new technologies have evolved, the bench said that the KSPCB will have to re-think on having its office on a lake bed. It asked the KSPCB to inform whether it is ready to surrender the property if the NEERI comes to the conclusion that it is possible to revive the lake if structures put up by KSPCB and other authorities are removed.

The bench was hearing PIL petitions related to the lack of maintenance of stormwater drains (SWDs), preventing entry of sewage into SWDs and maintenance of lakes in the city. Further hearing adjourned till December 17.