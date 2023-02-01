HC directs DG&IGP to hold inquiry against police inspector for not registering FIR despite orders from magistrate court

February 01, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Observing that not registering a First Information Report (FIR) despite a direction from a magistrate court is a serious misconduct requiring imposition of major penalty on the delinquent police officer, the High Court of Karnataka has directed the State police chief to hold a departmental inquiry and take action as per the law against Praveen K.Y., then inspector of Cottonpet police station in the city.

“The failure to register the crime by the officer in-charge of the Cottonpet police station cannot be brushed aside, as a mere loss of file and tracing of it. The said officer cannot and should not be left off the hook, more so, in the light of the affidavit admitting such dereliction of duty filed by the State,” the court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by M. Prakash, a resident of Cottonpet.

The police had not registered a complaint lodged by the petitioner on March 27, 2021, about the theft of valuables from his house.

The police in December 2021 gave an endorsement to him stating that it was a “personal matter” in response to his complaint made to the City Police Commissioner in August, 2021.

The petitioner had alleged that M. Vinayak, against whom he had initiated a civil suit, had executed the theft through some identified persons to force the petitioner to withdraw the suit.

Following such a lackadaisical response from the police, the petitioner filed a complaint before the metropolitan magistrate court, which on April 29, 2022 directed Cottonpet police to register a FIR and submit a report after investigation.

However, the police did not register the FIR even though they received certified copy from the magistrate court on May 4, 2022.

The FIR was also not registered even after multiple reminders from the magistrate court, the petitioner had said, while alleging that Mr. Praveen had connived with Mr. Vinayak.

The FIR was registered only on October 18, 2022 after the petitioner moved the High Court on October 1, 2022.

However, the police gave an explanation to the High Court stating that the FIR could not be registered as the file was misplaced and Mr. Praveen, who had lost sight of the case, was placed under suspension pending enquiry.

“The lawful orders passed by the judicial authority are required to be scrupulously enforced by the police. Failure to do so constitutes a constitutional tort arising out of breach of a fundamental right of access to justice for victims of crime. Such breach amounts to serious misconduct and gross dereliction of duty justifying imposition of major penalty. Such gross dereliction of official duty by the law enforcement agencies cannot be countenanced.,” the court said.