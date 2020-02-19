Bengaluru

HC directs BBMP to close bio-methanisation plant

It is operating without permission from KSPCB

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to close within a month a bio-methanisation plant, dry waste collection and transit point established on a civic amenity site at 2nd stage, 2nd phase, Mahalakshmipura without obtaining consent for operation from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Mahalakshmipuram 2nd Stage, 2nd phase Residents’ Welfare Association

The bench also directed the BBMP to restore the site, measuring, 4,747 sq.m., to the original condition within two months of closure of the plant.

However, the bench said that the BBMP is at liberty to submit an application seeking consent from the KSPCB to operate the plant as per the law.

The petitioner-association had complained that bad odour is emanating from the wet waste processing plant and it has become detrimental to the health of residents. Plus, a hospital and three schools are situated close to the site.

