HC directs BBMP to act on haphazard overhead cables

Civic body told to hold talks with stakeholders

Taking note of the menace of cables laid haphazardly and hanging overhead, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said that the State government is required to seriously look into this issue for safeguarding the interest of citizens.

The cables belong to private internet and telephone service providers, cable television operators and the electricity supply company.

The court directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to convene a meeting of all the stakeholders to find out a concrete solution to control or regulate laying of cables and to protect the interest of the public.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the direction on a PIL petition filed by Amruthesh N.P., a city-based advocate.

The petitioner, sharing a series of photographs taken across the city, had contended that overhead cables laid in a haphazard manner across buildings, trees and electricity poles have been posing a danger to the public.

The petitioner also sought action against illegal constructions below high-tension electricity lines while complaining that Bangalore Electricity Supply Company had identified a large number of such illegal constructions, but had not taken action to clear those structures.