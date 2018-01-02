HC declines to stay probe into racehorse doping at BTC

Declining to stay at this stage the investigation into an alleged case of doping a racehorse at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC), the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered issue of notice to the investigating agency on a petition filed by BTC’s Chief Executive Officer and four others, who have been arraigned as accused, questioning registration of a criminal case against them.

Asking the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to complete the investigation, Justice K.N. Phanindra adjourned further hearing on the petition and asked the CID to file its statement of objection.

Nirmal Prasad S., Chief Executive Officer of the BTC; Pradumana Singh, Chief Stipendiary Officer; Vivek Gurudas Ubhayakar, a steward; Arjun Sajnani, joint owner of racehorse Queen Latifa; and Neil Alfred Darashah, horse trainer; have filed the petition challenging the First Information Report by the High Grounds police.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by H.S. Chandre Gowda, a racehorse owner and a member of the managing committee of Karnataka Race Horse Owners’ Association.

The petitioners have claimed that there was no prima facie case to proceed against them while contending that they did not indulge in any cheating and the action taken by them was as per the procedure prescribed in the medication rules in the racing calendar, and also as per the bench mark set by turf authorities across the country.

Pointing out that the investigating agency itself has come to the conclusion that the drug injected to the horse was procaine, which is not a banned drug but is an antibiotic used as an anaesthetic to relieve pain.

The petitioners have also alleged that the ‘proceedings were foisted with an ulterior motive by the complainant, who is a race horse owner, whose vested interests and business rivalry with other owners of horses have rendered the petitioners as credulous scapegoats’.