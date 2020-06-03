Bengaluru

HC declines to stay FIRs in Padarayanapura case

They pertain to attack on healthcare workers and police

The Karnataka High Court has declined to stay multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against accused persons in connections with the attack on health workers and police during a drive to identify persons for COVID-19 quarantine in Padarayanapura ward on April 19.

Justice P.B. Bajanthri passed the interim order on petitions filed by Wazeer Khan and other accused persons challenging the legality of registration of multiple FIRs.

It was argued on behalf of the petitioners that multiple FIRs on the same incident and allegations are not permissible in law while seeking stay of proceedings based on these FIRs registered in the complaints lodged by police personnel.

The State Public Prosecutor justified the multiple FIRs as the alleged offences took place in different points/spots, like different roads in Padarayanapura.

“In the present case, the factual aspect, like the complainant and other events, do not constitute a single transaction. Such transactions cannot be amalgamated and clubbed into a single FIR. In respect of such transactions, it is imperative for the State to register separate FIRs if the complaint discloses commission of cognisable offence...,” the court observed while dismissing the application for stay filed by the accused.

