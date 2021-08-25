Bengaluru

HC calls for periodic checks near T.G. Halli Manchenbele reservoir

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government and the KSPCB to conduct monthly checks in the vicinities of T.G. Halli and Machenbele reservoirs to prevent illegal mining, stone quarrying or crushing operations.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the directions while disposing of a PIL petition by Samaja Parivarthana Samithi, Bengaluru, complaining about illegal quarrying and stone crushing activities in areas close to the reservoir.

As the KSPCB has taken action in closing several stone crushing units and initiated action against them for breaching terms and conditions, the Bench said that no further directions are needed in the petition.

The Bench also clarified that in case any illegal activities were noticed in the area, the petitioner or any other persons can approach the Grievance Redressal Cell by the KSPCB and make a plea for revival of the present petition.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2021 4:23:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/hc-calls-for-periodic-checks-near-tg-halli-manchanabele-reservoir/article36091336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY