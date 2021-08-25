HC calls for periodic checks near T.G. Halli Manchenbele reservoir

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government and the KSPCB to conduct monthly checks in the vicinities of T.G. Halli and Machenbele reservoirs to prevent illegal mining, stone quarrying or crushing operations.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the directions while disposing of a PIL petition by Samaja Parivarthana Samithi, Bengaluru, complaining about illegal quarrying and stone crushing activities in areas close to the reservoir.

As the KSPCB has taken action in closing several stone crushing units and initiated action against them for breaching terms and conditions, the Bench said that no further directions are needed in the petition.

The Bench also clarified that in case any illegal activities were noticed in the area, the petitioner or any other persons can approach the Grievance Redressal Cell by the KSPCB and make a plea for revival of the present petition.