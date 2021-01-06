HC asks State govt. to submit steps taken to set up old age homes

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to submit steps taken to establish old age homes as per the provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Also, the court directed the government to make its stand clear on the statutory obligation to prescribe a scheme for ensuring minimum standards in the old age homes set up by private organisations.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma issued a direction while hearing a PIL petition, which has complained about nuisance caused due to operation of an old age home situated in the residential locality of 8th Main Road, Girinagar in Bengaluru city.

If an order is made by the court for closure of the old age home, perhaps it will be violation of the fundamental rights of the inmates of the old age home in question, the Bench observed, while asking the trustees of the old age home and the petitioners to sort out the issue by convening a meeting.

Earlier, it was pointed out to the Bench that Section 19 of the Act mentions that the State government may establish and maintain such number of old age homes at accessible places, as it may deem necessary, in a phased manner, beginning with at least one in each district to accommodate in such homes a minimum of 150 senior citizens who are indigent.

The Act also empowers the government to prescribe a scheme for management of old age homes, including the standards and services to be provided by them which are necessary for medical care and means of entertainment to the inhabitants.