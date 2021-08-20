HC asks govt. to pay relief to kin of boy electrocuted on I-Day

The 16-year-old was trying to erect a flagpole at a school

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government to consider paying appropriate compensation to the parents of 16-year-old Chandan, who was electrocuted while trying to erect the flagpole on Independence Day at a government school in Karikere village of Tumakuru district.

The court also directed the government and the Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru, to ensure that proper treatment is provided to two others, Shashank and Pawan, who suffered burns in the incident.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition suo motu initiated by the court in 2019 following a similar incident in which five boys at Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Pre-metric Boys hostel at Bannikatti in Koppal district were electrocuted on August 18 when the flagpole came in contact with a live wire.

The Bench had posted the petition for hearing as advocate B.V. Vidyulatha, who is the amicus curiae appointed in the petition, had filed an application bringing the Tumakuru incident to the court’s notice while pointing out how children were allowed to come to the school for flag hoisting when the schools are closed.

Report to be submitted

While directing the Deputy Commissioner ensure that both injured boys get proper medical treatment, the Bench also directed the government to consider bearing the cost of their treatment.

The Bench also directed the government to submit a report of the incident while adjourning further hearing till September 6.