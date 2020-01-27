HC asks BMRCL not to shift or cut trees as per expert panel’s ‘permission’

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) not to act upon the permission, purportedly given by an expert committee, either to cut or relocate trees for metro project without the prior approval of the court.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, pointed out that the BMRCL had relocated some trees based on the “permission” given by the expert committee but the counsel could not produce the copies of the permission.

Also, neither the State government nor the BBMP were able to immediately produce a copy of the “permission” given to the BMRCL or the decision taken by the committee on BMRCL’s application.

The Bench issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by Dattatraya T. Devare and Bangalore Environment Trust.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the government to explain its conduct of unilaterally separating Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural areas from the BBMP jurisdiction for the purpose of appointing the tree officer without taking permission of the court.

It was pointed out by petitioner’s counsel that the government issued a notification on January 14, 2020, separating Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural district for the purpose of Karnataka Preservation of Trees (KPT) Act, 1976.