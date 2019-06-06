HC asks BBMP to certify whether 183 lakes are protected from sewage

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to file an affidavit by June 7 stating whether it has implemented the direction, issued by the court in 2014, to take steps to prevent entry of sewage into the 183 lakes in the city.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition, filed in 2014 by the Citizens’ Action Forum, on issues related to the lack of proper maintenance of storm-water drains and the failure of civic bodies to stop entry of sewage into lakes.

The court, in its December 1, 2014 order, had told civic bodies, including the BBMP, that storm-water drains, which carry water into lakes, should be maintained scientifically and any leakage or release of sewage or effluents into such drains should be prevented. The court had also ordered maintenance of the drains in such a condition that they carry only rainwater.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the State government to inform the court why the BBMP has been excluded from the purview of the draft Karnataka Municipal Corporation Model Solid Waste Management Bylaws, 2018, after it was pointed out to the court that the initial notification had it apply to the BBMP, but subsequently it was changed. It was also pointed out that the government had not issued the final SWD bylaws though the draft was issued nearly a year ago.

The matter was adjourned till Friday.