HC allows use of new HOPCOMS building after survey finds it outside Cubbon Park boundary

February 21, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday permitted the Krishik Samaj to use the new structure after a survey, conducted by the Assistant Director of Land Records on court’s direction, found that the new building (commonly known as HOPCOMS building), is outside the boundary of Cubbon Park.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi, passed the order, while modifying an earlier interim order of 2021 in which the court, though had allowed completion of the construction works, had restrained the samaj from using the new building without prior permission from the court.

The Bench, on the samaj’s application to use the new building, had ordered survey of the area in which new building was constructed, to find out whether the new structure was within the notified boundaries of Cubbon Park.

The survey, conducted on February 4, found that the structure was not within the boundaries of the Cubbon Park notified on November 5, 2015, by the State government.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed in 2021 by the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, which had alleged that several structures were constructed within the Cubbon Park area illegally in violation of the laws.