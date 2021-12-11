HC allows opening of Mantri Square mall with conditions

The mall was locked by the BBMP for default in property tax payment

Observing that prima facie the acts of both the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in locking Mantri Square mall and the default in paying property tax by the mall’s promoters were contrary to law, the High Court of Karnataka has allowed opening of the mall subject to payment of ₹2 crore.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed interim order on Friday on the petition filed by Abhishek Propbuild Private Ltd., the promoters of the mall. The petitioner had questioned the BBMP’s action of locking the mall when customers were inside the premises for non-payment of property tax of over ₹6.77 crore.

As December 11 and 12 are holidays for the banks, the court accepted the petitioner’s alternative request for issuing a cheque in favour of the BBMP for ₹4 crore by Friday evening and to submit a demand draft for ₹2 crore in favour of the BBMP by 12 noon on December 13.

While the petitioner contended that there was no provision in law to lock the premises for non-payment of property tax, the BBMP justified its action.

The court adjourned further hearing till December 13.