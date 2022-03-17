HC accepts BBMP Chief Commissioner’s apology

The Bench was hearing PIL petitions filed since 2012 complaining about city’s municipal sold waste management issues

Asking Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to be more careful in future, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday accepted his unconditional apology for ‘untended disobedience’ to an earlier order of the court, which had directed BBMP not to dump mixed garbage at Mittaganahalli quarry pit sans obtaining permission from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar said that the Court does not wish to proceed against Mr. Gupta for violating the court order of March 6, 2020 by accepting his apology.

As the KSPCB had granted permission for the BBMP on February 25, 2022 for dumping waste at Mittaganahalli quarry pit, the Bench accepted Mr. Gupta’s assurance that he would ensure that the orders of the court would be implemented in letter and spirit and would be careful in future.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the petitioners to submit chart of the series of orders passed by the court from time to time, and point out the orders that were complied with and not by the authorities. Also, the Bench asked the petitioners to submit further action plan required to ensure effective enforcement of SW Management Rules, 2016.