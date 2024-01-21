ADVERTISEMENT

Have suggested shifting Bangalore Turf Club to Kunigal Stud Farm: Siddaramaiah

January 21, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Kunigal Stud Farm. | Photo Credit:

Refusing to comment on the announcement of an integrated township at the historical Kunigal Stud Farm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he had suggested shifting of Banglaore Turf Club (BTC) to Kunigal.

When asked about the social media post of Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh on the integrated township at the stud farm, the Chief Minister evaded a direct answer and told presspersons in Tumakuru: “You ask him about it”.

Responding to questions on the proposed closure of the stud farm, started by Tipu Sultan, the Chief Minister said he had suggested shifting of the Bangalore Turf Club from the heart of Bengaluru to Kunigal. “There are about 400 acres of land in Kunigal Stud Farm and about 80 acres (at the BTC).”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the State government was giving ₹1,500 for a quintal of copra over the MSP fixed by the Centre. “Though there is a demand that the State government should provide ₹3,000 a quintal, it is providing financial assistance as per its capacity. The Centre is paying ₹12,000 a quintal”.

He said the government would consider declaring January 21 as Dasoha Day. “I do not know the context in which the earlier government declared January 21 as Dasoha Day. I will consider it.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US