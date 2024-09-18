Have in-depth knowledge and figure out interests rather than chasing someone else’s dreams - Traffic Commissioner

“If you like a challenging job where every day is different, not monotonous ; you do not know what is going to happen, but you are excited to see what will happen; if you are into problem solving, a go-getter, then civil services is the job for you,” said M. N. Anucheth, Indian Police Service (IPS), Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Bengaluru on Wednesday while speaking at a guest lecture organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants Club in association with Shankar IAS Academy.

Mr. Anucheth delivered the keynote address and assured the students that it is okay to take their time to figure out their career plans. “If you feel confused about what to do at your age, that is fine. There is nothing wrong with it. Use these formative years to build a strong foundation for yourself, and to create a strong value system and build principles and ideologies in your life,” he said.

“In competitive examination, It is about who comes first, rather than being perfect. You need to have in-depth knowledge of your subject and figure out what is your interest rather than chasing someone else’s dreams” he said.

“This service gives you opportunities to take life head-on. What I like about this job is that it challenges me and I also get to give back to society. At the young age of 25-26 you will be heading a force of about 2,000 people. Today I head the Traffic division of Bengaluru city and I have a strength of about 5,600 people working with me. I am not only the head of that organisation but I also plan the policy, maintain the discipline and act as the Human Resources (HR) Manager. So, there are multiple roles you will perform as an IPS Officer,” Mr. Anucheth further explained.

Dr. Melvin Colasco, Registrar of St. Joseph’s University, Mr. Prem Anand, Branch Head of Shankar IAS Academy, Mr. C. Sridhar, Deputy General Manager The Hindu Group, and Mr. Anand Malagay, Assistant General Manager from The Hindu, also panelled the dais. The speakers stressed on the importance of reading newspapers to understand the issues faced by the public.

