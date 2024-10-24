Hasty pothole filling work by BBMP exposed after rains in Bengaluru

The recent pothole-filling exercise by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been laid bare, as heavy rains over the last four days have washed away the temporary fixes, leaving Bengaluru’s roads back in their broken state.

In September, after Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar directed the BBMP to carry out a large-scale effort to repair potholes, the civic body sprang into action and claimed to have filled thousands of potholes across the city. However, the short-term measures have crumbled, exposing the roads once again and leaving motorists to face the brunt of poor-quality repairs.

A visit to several locations by The Hindu, including Bannerghatta Road, Shanthinagar, Jayanagar, and J.P. Nagar, revealed that much of the material used to fill potholes and craters has been washed away. The layers of mud and stones meant to cover the holes have simply flowed away with the rains, resulting in a hazardous driving experience, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Shashi Kumar, who regularly drives through J.P. Nagar to Yeshwantpur via the Outer Ring Road, said, “Roads were bad enough before, but after the rains, it feels like we’re driving through a minefield. All the material they used to patch up the potholes has disappeared. It’s dangerous, especially for those of us on bikes.”

Residents in the affected areas echoed these concerns.

Rekha N., a resident of Hulimavu, said, “We were relieved when we saw the BBMP fix the roads, but it didn’t last even a week. Now, it’s worse than before. The white-topped roads have held up, but for the rest of us, it’s back to square one. I don’t understand why they can’t do a proper job.”

Deadline-driven pothole exercise

The BBMP, under pressure by the deadline set by Mr. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to fill potholes in September, had worked round-the-clock across the city. The civic body claimed to have filled thousands of potholes using the cold-mix method, a quick-fix solution meant to temporarily repair the roads.

Motorists alleged that the BBMP did not follow standard practices in the pothole-filling process.

“They just dumped mud and gravel into the holes without compacting it or using proper material. It’s no surprise it washed away so quickly,” said Arvind K.R., who commutes daily through Shanthinagar. “We’ve been dealing with this for years now. The BBMP seems to focus more on getting the job done quickly than doing it properly.”

Need more scientific methods

Experts too have criticised the BBMP’s approach, pointing to the need for more scientific methods in road repair.

M.N. Sreehari, a road expert, highlighted the flawed practices used by the civic body. “Filling potholes isn’t just about dumping material into holes and hoping it stays. There’s a method to it, a proper procedure that needs to be followed,” he explained. “The BBMP doesn’t follow that method. They’re using mud and stones, which are not suitable for long-term repairs. Once the rains come, the water displaces the loose material, and we’re back to having potholes.”

Mr. Sreehari emphasised that potholes need to be filled with materials like bitumen or hot-mix asphalt, which adhere properly to the road surface and provide a more durable solution. “This isn’t just about convenience, it’s about safety. Every year, potholes cause accidents, especially for two-wheeler drivers who are more vulnerable.”

In response to the criticism, a BBMP official told The Hindu that they will take further action, stating that more permanent repairs will be conducted once the monsoon subsides.

However, for many commuters, this assurance rings hollow.

“We’ve heard these promises before,” said Vinod Krishna, a motorist from Jayanagar. “Every year, it’s the same story. They rush to fix the roads before the rains, but it never lasts. It feels like we’re just waiting for the next accident to happen.”