Has high-speed rail link project been revived?

Chief Minister Bommai’s announcement on the project to link Kempegowda International Airport caught officials unawares

Is the high-speed rail link project to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) back on the cards? At the inauguration of the extended Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri on Sunday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the KIA would be linked with three mass transit networks: suburban rail (Majestic to Devanahalli), Namma Metro (Silk Board to KIA) and a high-speed rail from a city point to the airport. He added that the airport would be unique, as it would have three modes of mass transit.

In 2009–10, when the BJP was in power, it attempted to implement the high-speed rail link project from M.G. Road to KIA via Chalukya circle, Hebbal, and Yelahanka. Trains were to operate at a speed of 160 km per hour. However, the ambitious project was subsequently termed “non-feasible” and dropped due to high costs, including that of land acquisition.

Instead, Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Corporation Ltd. was asked to develop a metro line to the airport. It is constructing a 55 km-metro line from Central Silk Board to KIA via K.R. Puram and Hebbal under phase II a & b of Namma Metro.

Mr. Bommai’s reference to the high-speed rail link caught officials unawares. “I don’t know whether the government wants to revive the project that was shelved earlier. The alignment of the metro line to the KIA is via Hebbal, Jakkur, and Yelahanka, similar to that of the high-speed rail project,” said a senior official.

Deadline revision

Mr. Bommai said he would be personally overseeing the progress of the mega projects in the city. “I will dedicate my first working hour of the day to supervise the progress of works,” he said. Citizens would also be able to monitor progress of all development works undertaken by various agencies online via a dashboard, which would be operational within 20 days.

On implementation of the metro projects under phase II, he said in the next year, a 32-km line would be made operational. He instructed BMRCL to advance the completion of the metro projects taken up under phase II from 2025 to 2024.