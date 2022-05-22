Hardware technician held for blackmailing couple

Bagalagunte police on Saturday caught a 40-year-old hardware technician for allegedly blackmailing a couple with their private photos.

Based on a complaint, the accused, identified as Praveen Rao, 40, of Dasarahalli, was tracked down and taken into custody for questioning on the charges of blackmail and extortion.

According to the police, the accused had approached by the couple to repair their laptop following which he had visited their house. During this time, the accused had accessed their private photos and downloaded them to his system and started blackmailing the homemaker and later her husband, demanding ransom, the police said.

The accused had not only threatened them to upload the pictures on social media but also warned them against complaining to the police. Unable to bear his harassment, the couple approached the police and filed a complaint following which the accused was tracked down.