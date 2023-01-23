Hardware engineer who killed wife was illegal Bangladeshi immigrant

January 23, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 29-year-old hardware engineer who killed his newly married wife suspecting her fidelity in Sudduguntepalya a week ago and gave the city police a hard time before he was arrested has turned out to be Bangladesh illegal immigrant who was staying in the city for three years and working in a private firm.

C.K. Baba, DCP, south east division, who supervised the operations, said that the accused identified as Nasir Hussain is shrewd and slipped the tracking teams many times in nick of time. The accused knew that he was being tracked down by getting updates from news channels. He booked rooms and tickets twice differently to hoodwink the police.

The accused managed to reach the Indo-Bangla border near Siliguri and even contacted an agent seeking help to cross the border. However, since the BSF officials had already been communicated and all details of the accused were shared, patrolling was heightened and he could not escape. Hussain then returned to Kolkata and took a flight but was caught before he boarded the flight.

“It was a coordinated effort of the police from two States who worked day and night to track down the accused who had a well designed plan in place. The SPs of five districts in West Bengal and their teams supervised by two senior IPS officers tracked the accused for four days until he was finally pinned down from a hotel room by Kolkata police minutes before he was boarding a flight”, Mr. Baba said.

The accused told the police that he came to India while he was 18 years through porous border and stayed in Kolkata, Mumbai, Gurgoan, Delhi to work and get fake domicile and educational certificates. He moved to Bengaluru with the fake certificates and joined an IT firm as hardware engineer for a handsome salary. He stayed in a rented flat in Suddunguntepalya and befriended a 22-year-old local girl claiming to be from West Bengal and an orphan, and married her a few months ago.

The accused started suspecting the fidelity of his wife accusing her of having an affair with her brother-in-law and used to fight with her frequently. During one such fights, he allegedly strangled her to death and boarded a flight to Delhi before messaging his brother-in-law to inform him about the murder.